Linda Anne Adamson, 74, a native of Cicero, IL and a resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

 

A Memorial Visitation will be held on her birthday, Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 11:00 am until the Memorial Service at 1:00 pm.


She is survived by her partner, Hedy Webre; brother, James Michael; sister, Sandy Spohn (Dale); uncle, Jerry Edwards; aunt, Fay Mull; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elva Joyce Adamson and Henry “Hank” Raymond Adamson.

Linda enjoyed traveling, shopping, cooking, and baking. She was a devoted partner, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved spending time with her godchildren Kaiden, Cameron, and Jera, Jr.. Linda never met a stranger and would drop anything to help others out. She was an angel on Earth and a blessing to us all.


 

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

 

