February 24, 1946 – December 25, 2021

Linda Authement Baber, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at the age of 75.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

She is survived by her children, Debra (Dee) Ann Lirette, Euralee (Lee) Boquet (Francis II), Alice Elena Broyles (Nick), and Crystal Elizabeth Pitre; grandchildren, Brandi, Ralph Jr., Marci, Melynda, Chris, Daisey, Blake, Francis III, Grant, Taylor, Ben, Emily, Erica, Grace, Brooke, Cameron, and Ameilia; and great-grandchildren, Catalina, Branden, Elizabeth, Jacob, Christopher, Nicolas, Trey, Jeremiah, Lillian, Sawyer, and Mila.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wiltz Antonio and Anne Marie Authement; siblings, Elden Joseph Authement and Elda Anne Authement Soulet; and her daughter, Kim Marie Domangue.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.