Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre, 73, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born March 25, 1949, in Morgan City, the daughter of Byrnes McClellan Boudreaux Sr. and June Deborde Boudreaux.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Brian James Martin of Morgan City, LA; two grandchildren, Abbigale Kathleen Martin and Ava Faye Martin, both of Kingwood, TX.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Byrnes and June Boudreaux; and her brother, Byrnes McClellan Boudreaux Jr.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 at Twin City Funeral Home from 7pm – 10pm.

Her funeral service will be held at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00am.

Linda loved and lived for carnival time so it would only be fitting to wear beads or a touch of purple, green, and gold!