Linda Cavalier Boudreaux, 73, a native of Plattenville, LA, and resident of Labadieville, LA, passed away on Wednesday September 4, 2024 at her home surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Charles Boudreaux; daughter, Buffy Solar; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Tina V. Cavalier, Dave and Connie Boudreaux and Lester and Darlene Boudreaux.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Nolan and Mabel R. Cavalier; daughter, Tess Solar; 3 brothers, Steve Sr., Roland and Timothy Cavalier; 2 sisters, Vera C. Westerfield and Anna C. Bergeron; father and mother-in-law, Medus and Bertha Boudreaux.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory a host of nieces and nephews and her pets whom she loved.

As per her request no services at this time.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.