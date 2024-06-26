Linda Dufour Favret, 83, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 21, 2024. Linda was a native of New Orleans, LA and a longtime resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church at 9:00 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Bayou Black Cemetery.

Linda is survived by her loving children; children, Harold F. Favret III, Mark Favret and wife Clysse, Renee Harson and husband Ched, and Jeanne Hamner and husband Craig, grandchildren; Matthew Favret and wife Sam, Sarah Favret McKay and husband Taylor, Bridgette Lambourn and husband Mat, Derek Favret and wife Brie, Jordan Benghan and husband Soloman, Ched Harson Jr. and wife Megan, and Jeanne Harson, Andrea Hamner, Brennan Hamner, great grandchildren; Avery and Beau Lambourn and Remy Favret; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Linda is preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty-seven years, Harold Favret, Jr., her parents, Margaret Dufour and Rene Dufour.

Linda was a strong and faithful woman with a heart of gold. She served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. She loved to attend sporting events for her and kids and grandkids, loved to sew and cook.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice and her doctors for their love and support shown to the family. A special thank you to her amazing caregivers; Toshia, Cheryl, and Barbara.

The Family would like donations to be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital and St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda Dufour Favret.