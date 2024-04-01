In loving memory of Linda Fay Blanchard, a compassionate and caring soul who touched the lives of all those around her. Linda was born on June 25, 1950, in Searcy, AR, and peacefully passed away on March 7, 2024, in Houma, LA.



Linda is survived by her loving daughter, Monica Dawn Talbot and husband William “W.J.” Talbot III; grandson, William Joseph Talbot IV; nieces, Amanda Finley and husband Chris Tyler; niece, Nikki Davenport; Tracy Kilgore and husband Clay.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Roy “Wayne” Kilman and Odean Merritt Kilman; infant son, Michael “Brian” Holt; sisters, Judy Kay Fulton and husband Dan, and Patricia Gail Kilman; nephew, Jeffrey Fulton.

Linda, a devoted mother and grandmother, was a pillar of strength and support to her family. Despite facing challenges that led to her disability, she continued to shine through her kindness and love for her daughter Monica Talbot and son-in-law W.J. and grandson William. Linda’s intelligence and unwavering dedication were evident in her successful careers as a paralegal, a business co-owner, and a Human Resources Manager for an oilfield company.

In lieu of flowers; the family ask to consider donations to the American Cancer Society.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Cypress room at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, April 6, 2024, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. A Celebration of Linda’s life will be honored at 12:00 p.m. with burial at a later date.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory are honored to serve the family of Linda Kilman Blanchard.