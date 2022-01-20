Linda Gautreaux Clause, 73 , died Monday, January 17, 2022 at 9:18 AM. Born, January 30, 1948 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Anderson Clause; children, Cammy Savoie (Donald), Tammy Bergeron (Craig), Troy Clause, Missy Hebert (Ward), Jacob Clause; grandchildren, Kayla Danos, Brant Bergeron, Collin Hebert, Trenton Clause, Torrin Clause; great grandson, Milo Bergeron; sisters, Sheila Gautreaux and Melissa Gautreaux.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob Gautreaux and Dorothy Gautreaux Hebert; grandson, Travis Bergeron.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.