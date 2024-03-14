Linda LeBlanc Thibodaux, a native and resident of Houma, LA, born on December 19, 1938, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Julie T. Fortenberry (Andy) and Marie E. Thibodaux; her sons, Louis E. Thibodaux and Alan P. Thibodaux (Greta); her grandchildren, Paul Fortenberry, Austin C. Darby, Aidan Mahler, Matthew Thibodaux, and Shavonne Pagliughi; her brother Louis C. LeBlanc; her sisters, Doris LeJeune (Robert) and Sylvia Martinez (Manuel).

Linda was preceded in passing by her husband of 45 years, Fredric Thibodaux; her parents, Louis Clyde LeBlanc and Evelyn Ray LeBlanc; her grandparents, Louis Constant LeBlanc and Leonie Arcement LeBlanc; her great aunts, Julia and Eloise Arcement; her sister and brother-in-law, Ovide J. and Clyde LeBlanc Davis; and her beautiful granddaughter, Sadie Madelein Thibodaux.

In eternal life, memories shall never fade.

Services will be updated at a later date.

Chauvin funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda LeBlanc Thibodaux.