Linda LeClair

Linda L. LeClair, age 79, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021. She was a native and longtime resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral at 11:00 AM.

Linda is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Linda is preceded in death by her son, Johnny Peters; parents, Calvin and Hedwige Jones Lehman; sisters, Phylis Wilson (Herbert), Claire Guidry (Ray), Catherine Giles (Jack), and Louise Bourgeois (Harold).

Linda was a hardworking woman who started her banking career straight out of high school at First National Bank, where she spent many years and then retired. She then continued working at Coastal Commerce Bank. Linda also volunteered at the Regional Military Museum. She enjoyed going to the casino in Las Vegas and loved to play poker. Linda was a past queen of Krewe of Flames.

Linda was a parishioner of St. Francis and the family would like to ask in lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Francis de Sales.

Linda did donate her body to LSU School of Medicine.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda L. LeClair.