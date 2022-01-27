Linda LouVierre Gonzales, 73, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Born October 2, 1948 she was a native of Lafayette, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Services are currently pending.

She is survived by her daughters, Melinda Greene Horsley, Dawn Oubre (Marty); step sons, Bobby Polk Gonzales, Timothy Polk Gonzales; grandchildren, Anthony Greene, Nicholas Oubre, Pamela Johnson, Alaina Horsley, Joseph Horsley and Kloe Lipe; great grandchildren, Lily, Dakoda, Sky, Sam; brother, Patrick LouVierre.

She is preceded in death by her third husband. Bobby Gonzales; first husband, Paul Esteve; second husband, Kenneth Greene, daughter, Teresa Greene Lipe; parents, Joseph LouVierre and Rita Benoit, siblings, Alice LouVierre Arcement, Sandra LouVierre Dearman, Robert LouVierre; half brother, Glynn Isidore LouVierre.

She enjoyed fishing and making crafts and loved her family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Khokhar, and staff of the Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center as well as the staff of Heart of Hospice.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.