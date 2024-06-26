Linda “Lucy” Landry, 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 23, 2024. Linda was a native of Portsmouth, OH and a longtime resident of Houma.

Linda is survived by her three loving children; Angela Spencer and Husband Sam of Orange Beach, AL, John Landry, Jr. and wife Jennifer of Houma, LA, and Michele Landry of Lafayette, LA, her grandchildren; Slayde Landry, Sabryna Landry and one great grandson; Knox Chauvin.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents Ruth Virgina Howard and Daniel Howard, her brother Dan Howard and sister Sharon Howard.

Linda spent her younger years devoted to charity work and had a passion for helping those with disabilities and always wanted to include everyone in any type of family function that she held.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Mike Watkins for his loving and caring services to Linda.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda “Lucy” Landry.