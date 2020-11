Linda M Gouveia

December 16, 1946 – November 13, 2020

Linda Gouveia, 73, a native and resident of Houma, La, passed away on Friday, November 13th, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters, Tracie Burke, Shannon Domangue and Kathy Verret; grandchildren, Kory, Kimberly, James, Kaylee, Destany, Drake, and Dylan; great grandchildren, Kaydence, Parker, Trey, Kolsten, Grace, Jackson, Everleigh, Leeland, James, Jameson, and Layla; sister, Janice McClendon; brothers, Roy(Barb) Pellegrin, Reuben(Marty) Pellegrin and Royce(Carol) Pellegrin.

She is preceded in death by her parents Reubin and Velma Pellegrin and granddaughter Mindi Lynn Domangue.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charged of the arrangements.