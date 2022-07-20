September 16, 1947 – July 18, 2022

Linda Olivier LeBoeuf, 74, a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana died at 12:50 pm on Monday, July 18, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her memory on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux, LA from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her sons, James “Jim” and wife Marnie, Troy and wife Jennifer; daughter, Sheryl Brazan and husband Brady; brothers, Gerald Olivier and wife Cindy, Kenneth Olivier and wife Darla, and Louis “Butch” Olivier and wife Monica; grandchildren, Krystal LeBoeuf, Jonathon LeBoeuf and wife Payton, and Collin and Kyle Brazan; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Dorothy Olivier of Houma, LA.

Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter and a special friend. She loved to cook, dance, listen to music, and be surrounded by family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional’s CCU for their kind and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to St. Genevieve Catholic School in Thibodaux, LA.