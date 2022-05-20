Linda Pete

September 23, 1942 – May 16, 2022

Linda C. Pete, age 79, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born in Lafayette and was a longtime resident of Chauvin.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, May 23, 2022, beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. and burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Leland J. Pete; children, Todd Michael Pete and companion Ann Bourg, Tessie Lynn Pete and companion Rusty Sapia, Toby Jude Pete and wife Tracy; and close family friend, Monique Dean; grandchildren, Lanie Sapia, Penelope Pete, Elsie Pete, Alyssa Roberts, and Tea Roberts; brothers, Harold “Jim” Crochet and companion Craig Waters, Glen Crochet, and Paul Crochet.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Harold Joseph Crochet and Lou Ella Thibodeaux Crochet; mother and father-in-law, Ira J. Pete and Ouida Marie Collins Pete.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family dearly but adored her grandchildren. Above all, her children were the love of her life. In her younger days, she loved to dance the night away with her beloved husband. They were blessed with 54 years of marriage and a beautiful family. She retired as an Administrative Assistant with the Terrebonne Parish School Board after 38 years of service. Anyone who knew Linda, knew she loved to read and was a history buff. Linda came from a military background and traveled the world. She was blessed to see God’s beautiful creation. Linda leaves this world behind to be reunited with those who passed before her. She now rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Terrebonne General Health Systems from 4 south and the skilled nursing unit for their abundance of love and care.