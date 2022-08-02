Linda Reynolds

March 24, 1941 – August 1, 2022

Linda Dauzat Reynolds, age 81, a native of Bunkie and resident of Houma, died Monday August 1, 2022 at Chateau Terrebonne Health Care in Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday August 5, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John Reynolds of Houma; three children, Kerry Reynolds, Brian Reynolds and his wife Dawn, and Debbie Reynolds Brashear, all of Houma; eight grandchildren, Beau Conner, Blaze Brashear, Jonathan Reynolds and wife Ashley, Nicholas Smith and wife Britney, Aaron Reynolds, Seth Reynolds, Lenee Babin and Breanna Babin; three step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren; two sisters, Luby Grimball of Patterson, and Lorraine Cole and her husband Leonard of Thibodaux; godchildren, Tim Grimball and Lori Battaglia; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Clinton Dauzat; a daughter, Teresa Babin; two grandchildren, Brittany Reynolds and Brandon Naquin; and a great-grandchild, Ava Naquin.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed doing crafts, sewing, and was a member of Cleopatra. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.