June 15, 1974 – July 11, 2022

Linda Rotolo Romine, 48, a native and resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022.

She is survived by her loving husband of ten years, Aaron Romine; children, Gray Albertina, Jeanne Kiae Simmons, William “Liam” Romine, and Charlotte Romine; sister, Kim Chaisson and husband, Tim Chaisson; sister-in-law, Marybeth Rotolo; nieces, Katherine Chaisson and Kellie Chaisson; and nephews, Jonathan Rotolo and Joshua Rotolo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Judy Rotolo and Marion Rotolo; and brother, Todd Rotolo.

Services are pending.