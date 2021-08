Linda Savoie

July 20, 1953 – August 17, 2021

Linda Ann Savoie, age 68, passed away Tuesday August 17, 2021. She was a native and longtime resident of Montegut, La.

Linda is survived by her husband, Allen Joseph Savoie; daughter, Bridget Grisiaffi; son, Brandon Savoie; grandchildren, Cierra Savoie, Brynn Savoie, Braylon Savoie; mother, Ruth Pinell; brothers, Mike Pinell, Don Pinell; sister, Tina Moran.

Linda is preceded in death by her father, Elce Pinell; daughter-in-law, Katie Savoie.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, and tending to her flowers. Linda had a heart of gold and always had a smile on her face. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family will have a private memorial at a later date.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda Ann Savoie.