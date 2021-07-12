Linda Theriot

November 22, 1950 – July 12, 2021

Linda Anne Blanchard Theriot, age 70, passed away Monday July 12, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native and longtime resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Saturday July 17, 2021 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Linda is survived by her husband of fifty years, Keith Theriot; daughters, Suzanne Boudreaux and husband David; Jennifer Trahan and husband Keith; grandchildren, Austin Guidry and fiancé Taylor Gonsoulin, Nathan Guidry, Justin Boudreaux, Jordan Boudreaux; brothers, Glenn Blanchard and wife Debbie, Keith Blanchard and wife Linda; sister, Janice Blanchard Bergeron.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Willie Blanchard and Dorothy Waguespack Blanchard; brother, Dale Blanchard; sister, Gail Blanchard Ledet; brothers-in-law, Shannon Ledet, Earl Bergeron.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her greatest love was her four grandsons. They were her pride and joy. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing Pokeno with her friends. She was an avid reader and a devoted Catholic. She was a Parishioner of Maria Immaculata Church and a Key Punch Operator and Bookkeeper for fifty years. Linda will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda Anne Blanchard Theriot.