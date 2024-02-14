Ms. Linda Walker was born April 13, 1953 in Schriever, Louisiana to Carrie Walker. She departed this earthly life on Friday, January 19, 2024 Aa Morningside of Belmont Facility in Nashville, Tennessee.

Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until Celebration of Life at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd. Houma, LA 70360 burial will follow in the Halfway Cemetery in Houma, LA.

Linda attended Terrebonne High School and graduated in the class of 1971. She was employed with BellSouth and retired in 2002 after 30 years of service. She continued to be active after her retirement and was blessed to retire a second time from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in 2022.

In her spare time Linda enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping and spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Linda was preceded in death by her mother Carrie Walker, brother Freddie Brown, grandparents Lemuel and Elmira Ross-Walker.

Those left to mourn her passing and celebrate her life’s memories are her son Steven Owens(LaTarsha), Houston, Texas, daughter Carrie Webb (Thurman) Nashville, Tennessee, honorary daughter Paula Daigs (Clifford) Hendersonville, Tennessee, grandchildren; Lawrence Owens, Armond Owens, LaDavia Pope, Landen Webb, Carson Webb, Diontay Walker, Lanesia Daigs, Clifford Daigs, sisters, Shirley Adams, brother; James A. Walker, Sr. and a host of loving nieces nephews, and dear friends.