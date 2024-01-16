Lindsay Renee Harris, 32 , died on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Born November 18, 1991, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A private graveside will be held.

She is survived by parents, Arthur Lawrence Jeanfreau, III and Robin Martinolich Jeanfreau; sister, Alexa Jeanfreau; grandparents, Derril Martinolich, Jo-Ann Martinolich, Sandra Scarborough; aunts and uncles, Derril A. Martinolich, Hans Martinolich (Debbi), Catina Lowery (Jamie), Kim Cosentino (Mike); cousins, Austin and Hunter.

She loved shopping, movie nights, getting her nails done, make-up, fishing and being with her family. She had a great heart and always wanted to give to others.

She was the best big sister, granddaughter, daughter, friend and bonus mother to her beloved Lilah.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lindsay Renee Harris, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.