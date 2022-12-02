Lindsey Barrilleaux Devillier, 35, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Lindsey was a native of Houma, LA and resident of Addis, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Bernadette Church at 11:30am. Burial will take place in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Lindsey is survived by her loving family; her husband, Philip Michael Devillier; daughter, Mia Kate Devillier; parents, Jeff and Delaine Landry Barrilleaux; sister, Candace Barrilleaux Zdjelar and husband Saša; niece and nephew Lilly and Jack Zdjelar; paternal grandmother, Jeanette Barrilleaux Porche and husband Pat; maternal grandfather, George M. Landry Jr.; parents-in-law, Guy and Mary Beth Sarradet Devillier.

Lindsey is preceded in passing by her paternal grandfather, Charles J. Barrilleaux; maternal grandmother, Joan Melancon Landry.

Her nurturing care for others, in particular babies, made her such an amazing respiratory therapist and a wonderful mother to her daughter Mia who she loved endlessly. She lived life to the fullest and was a bright light in the lives of everyone who loved her. She will be greatly missed by so many.