Linus Joseph Blanchard, 96, a native of Dulac and resident of Houma, passed away on June 27, 2023.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park starting at 8:00am until funeral service starting at 11:00am. The burial will follow funeral service at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Denise Bergeron Blanchard, sons Reese Blanchard and Kenneth Blanchard, grandchildren Betty Jo Fryou, Laura Young, Evan Blanchard, Daniel Turner, Yvonne Blanchard, Jennifer Turner Hoffman, James Turner, Rachel Turner Vining, great grandchildren Megan Romero, Kaeden Thomas, Madison Blanchard, John Ruvalcaba, Boden Hoffman, Isla Turner, Steven Turner, and Ayden Blanchard.

He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Neal Blanchard ( of 61 years), daughters, Noricia Blanchard Young and Vickie Blanchard Turner, grandson Michael Turner, father, Claymille Blanchard and mother Albertine Benoit Blanchard, brothers, George, Arthur, Robert, Irvin, Albert, and Camille, sisters Amalie Domangue, Eunice Voisin, Emily Hebert and Eula Vizier.

Linus’ first language was French and enjoyed speaking with friends, relative and sharing his French culture with others. He was proud to have experience life working as a fur trapper, fisher,an, and 38 years as a crew boat captian for the Superior Oil Company/Mobil Oil. He always had many life stories to tell with wisdom behind what was said.

Linus served God Jehovah to the fullest as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He knew how important it was to inform people of God’s name and the blessings he and his family received and looking forward to eternal life with many more blessings. He was well versed in the scriptures and the promise of seeing his family in the resurrection. He assisted in the congregation serving as an elder and ministerial servant. He enjoyed teaching young and older ones to swim and taking his family in his homemade camper on the road to conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses, vacations and camping. He also enjoyed cooking for family and friends and was good at it. Linus will be missed for now but we look forward to giving him a big hug at his resurrection. John 5:28-29, Revelation 21:3-4 .

Linus clothed himself with humility, wanting to help his family and other, 1 Peter 5:5-7. He lived a long life daily meditating on his blessings and keeping his faith in his God Jehovah strong. 2 Timothy 4:7 .

We would like to thank Haydel Hospice and council on aging for their assistance in caring for Linus better known as Pawpaw for many years.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.