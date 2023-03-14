Lionel Barrow Sr., 79, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, LA passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 9:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at Eagle Wright Baptist Church 3590 LA 316 Gray, LA 70359. Burial will follow at Halfway Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Inez Evans Barrow and sons, Terrance Barrow, Sr., and Kevin Barrow, Sr. Daughters; Deatron Barrow, Jasmine Montoya and Jessica Smith. Brothers; Melvin Barrow, II; Alexander Barrow; Chester Welch; Claudell Welch and Russell Barrow, Sr. Sisters, Barbara James; Brenda Smith; Shirley Patrick; Thelma Short; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren and four godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Barrow, Sr., and Zenobia Welch Barrow. Son, Lionel Barrow, Jr., and brother, Lawrence Barrow. Grandson, Terrance Barrow, Jr., and great-grand daughter, Ly’Anh Alexis Hawkins.

