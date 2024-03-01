Lionel Jones, Jr. 61, a resident of Gray/New Orleans, LA and a native of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until Funeral Service at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 1, 2024 at New First Corinthian Baptist Church, 1114 Church St. Houma, LA 70360

He is survived by his wife, Giselle Jones, his father, Lionel Jones, Sr, three sons, Lionel Jones, III, Larenz Jones and Latrell Jones, four daughters, Victoria Jones Joseph, Cache Jones, Laurne’ Jones and Erica Wiltz, one sister, Kisha (Bryan) Jasper, six grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Michele Jones and a host of nieces, nephews,relatives and friends.

Lionel was preceded in death by his mother, Earline H. Jones, one brother, Dwanye Jones, Sr. and one niece, India Howard.

