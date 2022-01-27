Lionel “Peanut” Ruffin, Jr., 56, a native of Terrebonne Parish (Houma, LA) and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully at 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. Luke Baptist Church, 3755 Bayou Black Drive, Houma, LA, 70360. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Lionel, Sr. and Pinkie Langston Ruffin; sister, Misty Rene Ruffin; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rev. Willie, Sr. and Emily Howard Ruffin; maternal grandparents, John and Versie Jones Langston.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.