Lisa Duet Filardo, 63, a native of Schriever, LA and a resident of Shreveport, LA, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, September 25, 2023.

A Memorial Visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, October 2, 2023, at Samart Funeral Home, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray, LA from 10:00 am until the Religious Service at 11:00 am; and will be followed by a celebration of Lisa’s life with lunch at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth S. Filardo, Jr.; daughter, Ashley Wood (Michael); mother, Ellen T. Duet; sister, Mona Roberts (Joe); nieces, Celeste Roberts (Timmy), Kristen Roberts (Todd), Anne Roberts; and grandchildren, Connor Wood and Luke Wood.

She was preceded in death by her son, Brandon Filardo; and father, Charles A. Duet, Jr.

Our family wishes to thank you for all of your prayers during this time! God bless you all!

“The Day”

On a day like no other the clouds go by with grace. I sit on the warm green grass. The birds sing and children laugh and cry.

I walk around looking at the ground wishing a friend would come around. All the children running aground, I walk.

The day goes by, it smells like pie. My friend comes over wanting to play, he says, “It’s a beautiful day.” I tell him, “Don’t you see the beauty of the sky.

I will play with you, but do one thing, take a rest and stop and look to see the beauty all around.”

~ by Brandon Filardo

Fifth Grade

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.