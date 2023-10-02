Lisa Duet Filardo

Eula Mae Hawkins
October 2, 2023
Glenn James Cunningham
October 2, 2023

Lisa Duet Filardo, 63, a native of Schriever, LA and a resident of Shreveport, LA, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, September 25, 2023.

A Memorial Visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, October 2, 2023, at Samart Funeral Home, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray, LA from 10:00 am until the Religious Service at 11:00 am; and will be followed by a celebration of Lisa’s life with lunch at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth S. Filardo, Jr.; daughter, Ashley Wood (Michael); mother, Ellen T. Duet; sister, Mona Roberts (Joe); nieces, Celeste Roberts (Timmy), Kristen Roberts (Todd), Anne Roberts; and grandchildren, Connor Wood and Luke Wood.


She was preceded in death by her son, Brandon Filardo; and father, Charles A. Duet, Jr.

Our family wishes to thank you for all of your prayers during this time! God bless you all!

“The Day”


On a day like no other the clouds go by with grace. I sit on the warm green grass. The birds sing and children laugh and cry.

I walk around looking at the ground wishing a friend would come around. All the children running aground, I walk.

The day goes by, it smells like pie. My friend comes over wanting to play, he says, “It’s a beautiful day.” I tell him, “Don’t you see the beauty of the sky.


I will play with you, but do one thing, take a rest and stop and look to see the beauty all around.”

~ by Brandon Filardo

Fifth Grade


 

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

October 2, 2023

Glenn James Cunningham

Read more