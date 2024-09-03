It is with great sadness that the family of Lisa K. Ledet announce her passing on Friday, August 30, 2024. Her final battle with cancer is over and she is with her Lord in Heaven.

Lisa was born on October 16, 1957 to Leland Sr. and Doris Ledet of Houma where she lived her entire life.

She graduated from H.L. Bourgeois High School in 1975. Later, Lisa was blessed to have her son, William, and her daughter, Wendie.

She is survived by her son, William Kemp II; daughter, Wendie Landry; grandchildren, Victoria Bourg and Hayden Bourg; brother, Dane (Louise) Ledet; sister, Wanda (W.J.) Gaidry; nephew, James Duke; and her lifelong friend, Sandra Waalk.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland Sr. and Doris Ledet; sister, Melinda Ledet; and two of her brothers, Leland Ledet Jr. and Keith Ledet.

Lisa became a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Houma on March 16, 2011. Her pastor, Richard Rudnik became her dear friend and was always there to help her through her surgeries and life’s ups and downs.

While at Grace Lutheran Church, she formed many friendships as she loved attending the Prayer and Praise Potluck on Wednesday evenings. Connie Oswalt, Jerrie Fitzgerald, Mike & Kim Cape became dear friends as well. They were always a phone call away.

A Visitation will be held in her honor at Grace Lutheran Church on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

