April 17, 1927 – September 1, 2021

Lloyd Breaux Sr., age 94 passed away Wednesday, September 1st. He was a native of Montegut and a resident of Houma, LA.

Lloyd is survived by his wife of 70 years Theresa “Verla” Breaux, sons; Llyod Breaux Jr., Dr. Lawrence Breaux and wife Sharon.

Grandchildren, Lindsay Dugas & husband Scotty, Allie Breaux & companion Tracie Tabor, Jenny Breaux and fiance’ Michael Foley MD. Celeste Breaux, Sara Stark & husband Evan.

Great grandchildren, Blythe Hebert, Ryleigh Hebert, Luke Dugas, Ella Benoit, Vance Benoit, Sadie Stark, Charlie Stark, Owen Foley.

Great great grandchild Preston Hebert.

He was parishioner of Maria Immacolata and an Army Veteran. He was and avid fisherman and enjoyed his camps at Falgout Canal, Cocodrie and Grand Isle.

Due to Covid-19 & hurricane Ida, services will be announced at a later date.