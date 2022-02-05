Lloyd G. Comeaux Jr.

Lloyd Gerard Comeaux Jr, 68, native of Larose and resident of Lockport, passed away on February 3, 2022.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home, Lockport, LA and from 8:30 am until 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at St. Hilary with burial to follow at Holy Savior Cemetery, Lockport, LA.

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Patsy Legendre Comeaux; sons, Shane Comeaux (Mimi), and Kayne Comeaux; daughter, Laine Folse (Corey); 7 grandchildren, Chloe, Owen, Oliver, Elias, Kellan, Carden and Tyvin; brother, Bruce Comeaux (Dale); and two sisters, Joan Schmolke (Edmund) and Susan Waguespack (Bobby); and many nieces and nephews.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Gerard Comeaux, Sr, mother, Ozema Guidry Comeaux, and sister, Jeanette Comeaux.

Everything he did in life, he did with full passion, whether that was cheering on his grandkids at sporting events very loudly, hunting, working or helping the many people over the years with small projects. He will be dearly missed and certainly never forgotten.

