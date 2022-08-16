December 14, 1929 – August 15, 2022

Lloyd Joseph Marcel, 92, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 6:47pm. Lloyd was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a Visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, LA on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will follow Monday, August 22, 2022 at 11:00am with burial to follow in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church Cemetery in Houma, LA.

Lloyd is survived by his loving family; his daughter, Arlene Naquin and husband Tommy; sons, Bryant Marcel and wife Vickie and Matthew Marcel and companion Angela; twelve loving grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; and eight grea-great grandchildren.

Lloyd is preceded in passing by his wife, Joyce Cantrelle; parents, Nolan and Lucille Bonvillian Marcel; brothers, Nolan Jr., Allen, and Richard Marcel; sisters, Jeanette Marcel, Alice Soudilier, Ella Rae Cunningham; son, Lloyd Marcel Jr.; daughter, Debra Ann Marcel; and great-great grandson, Kayden Magee.

Lloyd enjoyed music, parades and casinos. He was a gifted mechanic and repaired his own lawnmowers and those of his family, friends, and neighborhood. Music was Lloyds passion and he enjoyed listening to all the festival music throughout the parish. His favorite guitarist was Josh Garrett.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for the love and care given to Lloyd and family in their time of need.