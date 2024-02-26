Logan “Doc” Scott, age 72, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2024 . He was a longtime resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of his Life will begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Logan is survived by his daughters, Angie Scott Wollschlaeger and April Scott; grandsons, Jack Hutchens and Sam Wollschlaeger; siblings, Jo Ann Thompson and companion Steve, Dale Scott, Kelly Breaux Rablee and husband Chris; Lawrence “Scotty” Scott, Jr. and wife Wanda; Pat Holliday and husband John. Sister-in-law, Judy Scott. Logan is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Logan is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Cathy Scott; parents; Lawrence Scott, Sr.; mother, Cecil Marie Rash; brother Sam Scott.

Logan was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved the Saints, playing cards on the weekends, and playing golf. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corpe. Logan will be dearly missed by all. He is now reunited with his beloved wife Cathy and rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Logan Scott.