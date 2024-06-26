Lois Henry Foret, 80, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on June 24, 2024.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 6, 2024 from 9am to 1pm, with the memorial service to begin at 1pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer DeRoche (Reed) and Pamela Brown (Alan Oker); grandchildren, Heather Billiot (Robert), Courtney Richoux (Scott), Kelsey Leabo (Aaron), Reed DeRoche (Julia Matherne), Kimber Springstead (Mel), and Dakotah Springstead (Lacie); great grandchildren, Cierra Richoux, Edward Leabo, Marilyn Leabo, Gabriella Billiot, Christopher Billiot, Lillyanna Guidry, Eva Ann Guidry, Phoenix Guidry, Raylan Springstead, Declan Springstead, and Hudson Springstead; brother, Lindsey Henry (Dolores), Johnny Henry (Judy), Marvin Henry Sr. (Cynthia), and Eldren Henry (Melissa); sisters, Judy Rodrigue (Ray), Joyce Thibodeaux (Willard), and Diane Rodrigue (Reggie); Godchildren, Ronnie Forest Sr., Marvin Henry Sr., Eldren Henry, Glenn Sevin, Darlene Thibodeaux, Ricky Foret, Melissa Henry Turner, and Jennifer Henry Porche; and former husband, Eldren J. Foret; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Magnus Henry Sr. and Inez Pellegrin Henry; brother, Magnus Henry Jr.; sisters, Inez Sargent (Donald), Ruby Sevin (Willis), and Elaine Foret (Gerald).

A special thanks would like to be given to Haydel Hospice for their care and support, especially Susan for everything she has done in our time of need; To all of our special people at The Oaks of Houma, specifically Charlette for your compassion, love and humor that you shared with mom and us; and to Kellie Paris for being there when we needed you, thanks for everything. Also, thank you to Samart Funeral Home of Houma for being so kind and attentive to our needs.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an organization of your choice in honor of Lois Foret.