Lois Ordoyne Porche, 80, died Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 5:51 AM. Born July 31, 1943 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 9:30 AM until service time at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Glenn Porche; children, Mary LeBlanc (Derek, Sr.), Shannon Bilello, Crystal Legendre (Brad); grandchildren, Derek LeBlanc, Jr. (Danielle), Courtney Andrews (Devin), Ty Barbier (Kelly), Grace LeBlanc, Brody Lagarde; great grandchildren, Rowan and Ryleigh LeBlanc; step grandchildren, Casey Legendre (Megan); step great grandchildren, Morgan, Alyssa and Avery Legendre; siblings, Calvin Ordoyne, Sr. (Cathy), Felix Ordoyne (Denise), Arthur Ordoyne (Cindy), Malvin Ordoyne (Peggy) and Mary Cavalier (Jeffery).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Noray Ordoyne, Sr. and Agnes Rodrigue Ordoyne; grandchild, Hunter LeBlanc; son in law, Matthew Bilello; sister, Joyce Folse; brothers, Albert J. Ordoyne, Alvin Ordoyne, Sr., Noray Ordoyne Jr.; father and mother in law, Vital Porche, Jr. and Doris Kerne Porche; brother in law, Vital Porche, III; nephew, Jeffery Cavalier, Jr.; grand doggie, Sammi Jo.

She was an active parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at Christ the Redeemer. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, “Granny” and friend.

The family would like to thank the staff of Thibodaux Regional Health Systems for all of their love and care.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lois Ordoyne Porche, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.