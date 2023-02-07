Lollie Barker Meyers

Lollie Barker Meyers, 89, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 8:31am.  Lollie was a native of Melville, LA and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitations on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at St. Bernadette Church at 11:00am.   Burial will take place in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2 following the Mass of Christian Burial.

Lollie is survived by her loving family; her children, Donald and wife Sheila Meyers, Ramona Marcel, Christopher Meyers and fiancé Kim LeBlanc, Jennifer and husband Richard Boudreaux Jr.; brothers, Roy Barker, Ronnie Barker, Gary Barker, Thomas Barker, Elvis Barker, Donald Barker; eleven loving grandchildren, Corey Meyers, Heather Talbot, Chad Meyers, Brandon Marcel, Tiffany LeCoq,  Darien Trosclair, Orey Meyers, Alexis Pellegrin, Dalton Meyers, Kelsey Pellegrin, Richard Boudreaux III; and eighteen loving  great grandchildren.


Lollie is preceded in passing by her husband, Sidney Meyers; parents, Elishe and Effie Pierce Barker; step-mother, Beulah Sanders; grandchildren, Cassidy and Katie Meyers; son-in-law, James Marcel Jr., brothers, Leslie Barker, Pat “P.T.” Barker, and “Bub” Barker.

Lollie was a loving, wife,  mother and grandmother. She was fun, caring, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren; while her great quality was listening and giving the best advice and care to her family and friends.

