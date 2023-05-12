Loma Jewell Guillot, 59, born December 13, 1963 a native of Pensacola, Florida and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

She is survived by her loving husband, Russell Guillot; son, Phillip Dugas; daughters, Jennifer Dugas and Nikki Dugas Fanguy; 10 grandchildren; step-parents, Veronica and Joe McKenzie; brothers, Glen Searcy and Heath Searcy; and sister, April Dunham.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Loma Searcy; and brother, Kevin Searcy.

Jewell was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was kind and selfless and was dedicated to helping others and taking care of her family. She loved Mardi Gras and was a member of Cleopatra for 26 years. She loved trips to the beach with her family and taking care of her pets. She brought so many smiles to those who loved her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

“When we lose someone we love we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind.”

Services are pending.

