Loney Foret

October 31, 1937 – July 24, 2021

Loney Paul Foret, age 83, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 24, 2021. He was a native and resident of Chauvin, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church beginning at 9:30 a.m. until at Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. with burial following in church cemetery.

Loney is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wilma Cecile Sevin Foret; son, Eugene P. (Pam) Foret; daughters, Patricia F. (Kenneth) Trahan, Maggie F. Brunet, Shirley F. (Thomas “Tommy”) Horn; son-in-law, Steven Brunet, Sr.; brother, O’Neal Foret, Sr.; grandchildren, Brandi T. (Kevin) Voisin, Amanda F. (Corey) Pellegrin, Jason T. Horn, Melanie F. (Garrett) LeBoeuf, Brad M. (Stephanie) Trahan, Steven A. (Karen) Brunet, Jr., and Alan J. Brunet; and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Daphne, Christian, Blake, Camille, Andre’, Andrew, Blaize, Brock, Kirrah, Logan, Landon, and Jaxon.

Loney is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Ernest and Josephine Marie Blanchard Foret; son, Richard J. Foret; brothers, Harold Sr., Eulan, Junius, and Gervis Foret, Leroy Sr., Clarence Sr. and Lawrence Authement; sisters, Eula Foret, Dorita F. Pierron, Odelia F. Sevin, Florence F. Chauvin, Helen A. Naquin, Helena A. Forrest, Noticia A. Bunker, Beatrice F. Gisclair, Ouida F. LeCompte, Maggie Foret and Hattie Foret.

Loney was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, riding his bicycle, and was an avid Saints fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Special thanks to the staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice especially Angie and Robin.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Foret family.