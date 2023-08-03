Lonnie Paul Ordoyne, 76, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 12:15 pm. Born February 12, 1947 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Edna Blanchard Ordoyne; son, Daryl Ordoyne; grandchildren, Logan and Taylor Ordoyne; great grandchildren, Hayden Chiasson and Braylynn Pitre; siblings, Arthur Ordoyne (Mary), Terry Ordoyne (Glenda); Debra “Debbie” O. Trosclair (Gary) and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son, Lynn Ordoyne; parents, Lawrence and Lillian Chiasson Ordoyne.

He retired from Dupont’s Dow Chemical in LaPlace.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.