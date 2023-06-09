Loraine H. Thibodeaux

Loraine H. Thibodeaux, 89, a native of Pointe-aux-Chenes and a resident of Chauvin, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.


Visitation will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin from 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra LaBouve (Mike), Janet Hebert (Errol), and Stacie Tabor (Corey); 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and brother, Jasper Hotard.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy J. Thibodeaux; son, Ronnie Thibodeaux; and parents, Morris and Adonise Hotard.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

