Lorena Belander Blanchard

Lorena Belanger Blanchard, age 80, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Lorena was a long-time resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on April 8, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until her Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m.

Lorena is survived by her husband of 61 years, Horace Blanchard; son, David Blanchard; daughter, Laura Blanchard; grandchildren, David Blanchard II, Shawn Barnett and wife Wendy, Tiffany, Daniel, Gabriel, Aidan, Cristina, and Beatriz Blanchard; great grandchildren, Destin Barnett, Seth Blanchard and wife Elena, Cherish Barnett and fiancé Camren Claybrook, and Owen Barnett; great great-grandchildren, Westyn Claybrook, Blaze Blanchard, and Asher Barnett; brother, Lowery Belanger, Jr.; sisters, Regina Williams and June Hendon.

Lorena is preceded in death by her parents, Lowery and Alice Pitre Belanger; brother, Melvin Belanger; sister, Clara Brunet.

Lorena was blessed with a beautiful family and was an amazing wife, mother and grand, great grand, great great-grandmother. One of Lorena’s greatest enjoyments were to help others, but most of her joys in life was being active with her grandkids. Lorena retired after 30 years of service in the Salmon industry where she worked in Alaska traveling with her husband. Lorena leaves a beautiful legacy behind and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to cancer research. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lorena Blanchard.