Loretta A Chase, 83, a native of Matthews and a resident of Gray, passed away on April 6, 2024.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, April 13th, 2024, at Living Word Church starting at 10:00am.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard L. Chase; daughters, Angela Castille (Mark), Bonnie Le (Minh), Cara Castille (Troy), Ellen McCord (Mark); son, Denny Chase (Tammy); 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nilton and Dea Arabie; brothers, Douglas and Raymond Arabie; granddaughter, Gabby Castille.

Loretta had a love for flowers and gardening. She also loved to travel and go on Sunday drives with her sweetheart. Her favorite hobbies were crocheting and crafting, which she passed on to all of her children. She loved listening to her favorite hymns and Gospel music. She was a founding member of Living Word Church and a former staff member as a bookkeeper of the church. She loved the Lord with all her heart and shared Jesus with everyone she met. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.