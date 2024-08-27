It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Loretta LeBoeuf, 79, a beloved wife, mother, and teacher, who departed this world on August 26, 2024. Born August 20, 1945, Loretta was known for her kind heart, gentle soul, and unwavering dedication to her family and students.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at Faith Baptist Church, from 9:00 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Gerald LeBoeuf, Sr.; daughters, Delicia LeBlanc (Kerry) and Leah Fregreau (Craig, Sr.); son, Gerald J. LeBoeuf, Jr. (Jenny); grandchildren, Kayla Cuneo (Marc), Hope LeBlanc, Zachary LeBlanc, Erin LeBoeuf, Joseph LeBoeuf (Lauren), Craig Fregeau, Jr., Cade Fregeau, and Carson Fregeau; great-grandchild, Berkleigh Cuneo; and sister, Judy Guidry.

Loretta was preceded in passing by her parents, Emile and Gladys Trahan.

Loretta found joy in the simple things in life – she adored embroidery and spent countless hours crafting beautiful pillowcases for her loved ones. Her passion for creativity and love shone through in every stitch. In her quiet moments, Loretta found solace in watching old movies, finding comfort in the timeless narratives that filled her heart with warmth.

Though Loretta may have departed this world, her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all those who were fortunate enough to know her. Let us come together to honor her life and the love she brought into our lives during her time on earth. May she rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the beauty and grace that she shared with all who knew her.