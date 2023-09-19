Lori Celeste Usé, aged 67, passed away peacefully after a long illness on September 15, 2023. She is survived by her loving daughter, Meagan Fairley (Geoff) Kinnard, sisters Tara (Paul) Kenyon and Gail (Grady) Faucheaux, and nephews Patrick Quinn and Ross Quinn. She is also survived by special friends Roxy Williams and Lisa Butcher and many loving cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wade and Leah Usé.

Lori was a graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School and South Louisiana Beauty College, earned a bachelor’s degree from Nicholls State University and a master’s from LSU School of Allied Health Professions, and had a successful career in audiology before becoming ill in 1996. She was known for her dedication and passion in helping people with communication disorders. Her kindness and warm spirit touched the lives of many.

Special thanks to Susan Fish and Jayme Kreller for pampering her and making her feel beautiful. The family would also like to thank Rob Seale for his ministry to her spirit in her final days. We are also appreciative to the staffs of Heritage Manor of Houma, Chateau Terrebonne, The Homestead, and Terrebonne General Health System.

Lori was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was passionate about music and dance. In addition to her academic success, she also obtained her teaching certificate in dance instruction. Lori loved Mardi Gras and was a founding member and past maid for the Krewe of Aphrodite. She adored Christmas time, where her carefully planned Christmas decorations adorned her walls. She was a talented cook and baker and continued to share her recipes and cooking secrets even long after she could not prepare them herself. She was an avid fan of LSU football, the Saints, and NASCAR and always dressed the part for every game and race day. Her courage and will to live was an inspiration. Her infectious giggle and love of life will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lori loved sunflowers. Instead of a funeral service, the family kindly requests donations be made to the National Sunflower Association (sunflowernsa.com) or the American Stroke Association (stroke.org) in memory of Lori Usé.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.