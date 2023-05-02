Lori Lynn (Smith) Ahlf, age 47, born on May 13, 1975. She went to be with her Lord on April 30, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Lori was a native and resident of Houma, La.

Lori is survived by her husband of 19 years, Joshua Scott Ahlf and one son Jaxon Kyle Ahlf. Her parents Charles ( Butch) Smith and Patricia Fatchett Smith, Two Brothers, Andrew and Christopher Smith. Niece and Nephew Kara and Bailey Smith, and great Nephew Danyri Smith.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Shelby Cierra Ahlf, her grandparents, Yvonne and Stanley Smith and Charles and Elise Fatchett.

Lori enjoyed reading and shopping. Watching wrestling and listening to Gospel Music Lori graduated from HL Bourgeois class of 1995. She was a member of Covenant Church in Gray, LA.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Covenant Church, 4863 West Park, in Gray at 11AM. Visitation will be from 9 to 11AM.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.