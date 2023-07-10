Loriann Marie Parfait “Bonky”, 32, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Sunday, July 1, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 8:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Garden of Memory Cemetery.

She is survived by her parents, Lawrence Parfait and Martha Brown Parfait. Best friend and life partner, Kerry Lirette and sons, Joshua Ruffin, Jr., Kylan Lirette and Rhyzen Lirette. Brothers, Loren Parfait (Ashley), Travis Parfait (Pamela) and sisters, Britney Parfait and Victoria Szwedt. Nephews, Kadin, Preston, Jaden, Wyatt and Xander. Nieces, Kazai, Kayelin and Aaliyah.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Helen and Lawrence Brown and paternal grandparents, Alvin and Rita Mae Parfait.

