Lorraine Barber, 63, a resident of Houma, LA transitioned peacefully on Monday, January 8, 2024 at her residence.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 12:00 PM until Celebration of Life 2:00 PM at Jones Funeral 230 S. Hollywood Road Houma, LA 70360 burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery Houma, LA.

Lorraine “Soul” Barber was born on September 8, 1960 to Owen Roy and Eunice Johnson Butler, Sr. She was baptized at an early age.

Later in life she united in marriage to Johnny Lee Barber, Sr., to this union they were blessed with four beautiful children.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Sherrell Barber Cretchen of Shreveport, LA, two sons, Billy Ray Barber of Thibodaux, LA, and Terrence Barber of Morgan City, LA, five grandchildren, Tajuan Barber, Trinity Barber, Bianca Barber, Tyrial Barber and Tyren Barber, two sisters, Joan Marie Butler and Julie B. Chatman both of Houma, LA, one bonus brother, Casey Brooks of Thibodaux, LA, two god daughters, Mary Chatman of Thibodaux, LA, and Jennifer C. Anderson of Houma, LA, two aunts, Phyllis Johnson and Francis J. Bryant of Port Arthur, TX, one uncle Herbert Johnson, Sr. (Lee) of Gibson, LA, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen Roy and Eunice J. Butler, Sr, one son Johnny Barber, Jr, one brother, Owen O’neil Butler, Jr. two nieces, Jowanda C. Murry and JaLisa Chatman, maternal grandparents, Henry and Alzina Johnson, Sr. and paternal grandparents, Avery and Rebecca Bergeron Butler, Sr.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Lorraine “Soul” Barber, please visit our Tree Store.