Lorraine “Ena” Bunch

December 8, 1924 – August 10, 2021

Lorraine “Ena” Giroir Bunch, age 96, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Grand Caillou and a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Friday, August 13, 2021, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Gregory Barbarigo Church at 11:30 AM with burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Ena is survived by her children, Michael J. Samanie (Debi), Brenda Samanie Harris (Marc), David Lee Bunch, Leo Patrick Bunch, Connie Bunch Avet (Donald), Christi Bunch Peters (Eddie); foster daughter, Loretta Cunningham Hill; grandchildren, Traci A. Hector, Nicolas Avet, Jessica P. Ezell, Benjamin B. Harris, Dylan Peters, Elizabeth Peters; great-grandchildren, Shane Trosclair, Connor Ezell, Charlie Ezell, Emily Ezell, Allie Avet; step-grandchildren, Dylan Diaz, Dalton Diaz; numerous nieces and nephews.

Ena is preceded in death by her first husband, Ottis Joseph Samanie, Jr.; second husband, Richard Otis Bunch; parents, Leo Giroir and Evelia Luke Giroir; foster grandson, Barry Cunningham; sisters, Hazel Schefli, Gertie “Trudy” Walker, Hilda LeBlanc, Elsie Metcalf Hebert, Ruth Hebert, Ezelle Vice; brothers, Leroy Giroir, Xavier Giroir, Roy Giroir; son-in-law, Larry Pellegrin; mother-in-law, Effie Bunch Samanie.

Ena was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Ena will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank Elizabeth Peters for all her love and care at the end of her grandmother’s life.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lorraine “Ena” Bunch.