Lorraine Eschete

March 27, 1947 – August 13, 2021

Lorraine Mary LeBoeuf Eschete, 74, a native and resident of Montegut, who was born on March

27, 1947 gained her angel wings on August 13, 2021 at 12:46pm.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

Lorraine is survived by her three children: Robert Eschete, Angelique (Cuda) Scheer, and April

Eschete. She was the loving grandmother of Abigail and Drake Scheer, Ava and Bentley

Suarez, Shylar Higgins and husband Buddy, Taylor Eschete, Robert Eschete Jr., Emily Martin,

Weston Sevin, Kimberly Rink, and great grandson Carson Eschete. She was the oldest of her

five siblings, her twin sister, Lois Voisin, Juanita Thornton, Kenneth (Cecile) LeBoeuf, and

Charles (Linda) LeBoeuf; her godchild, Leeanne Billiot and her three children Jhy, Ian, and Jo’lee

Billiot, who held a special place in her heart like they were her own grandchildren; and multiple

other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents Jimmie Paul LeBoeuf and Elma Savoie

DeMulder.

Lorraine was an avid bowler and a longtime member of the Montegut Lions Club. She loved to

play Bingo and card games with her family and friends. In her younger years, she loved to cook

and will always be remembered for her famous pot of spaghetti. Her greatest joy was taking

care of others, especially the valuable time spent with her grandchildren. They will always be

the love of her life. Lorraine is finally at peace and will be missed by all who were blessed to

know her. She will forever remain in our hearts.

A special thank you to her beloved friend Donna for always being there for her and always

willing to help without hesitation. You were her angel on Earth.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.