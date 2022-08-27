Lorraine Marie LaRose

February 6, 1937 – August 26, 2022

Lorraine LaRose, 85, a native of Montegut, Louisiana, and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 26, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery – Thibodaux, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her Brother, Robert LaRose (Susan); Nieces, Laurie LaRose and Leslie Melvin (Carey), Nephew, Jay LaRose.

She was preceded in death by her Parents Earl and Marcelle LaRose, Brothers, MSGR. Earl LaRose Jr. and Andrew LaRose.

Lorraine enjoyed spending her time reading and traveling. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.