Lou Anne Danos Allemand, 75, a native of Cut Off, LA and a resident of Mathews, LA passed away on February 11, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off, LA on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with a burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Lou Anne is survived by her son, Thad M. Allemand and daughter-in-law, Kristina Roth Allemand; Grandchildren, Jake X. Allemand and Jenna K. Allemand; Brothers, Kennan, Randy, and Wade Danos; Brother-in-law, Johnny Allemand; Sisters-in-law, Vivian Parr, Lily Trosclair, Dana Terrebonne Danos, and Jan Spencer Danos.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roland J. Allemand; Parents, Leonce and Mary Lou Cheramie Danos; and Sister, Barbara Danos Malbrough.

Lou Anne enjoyed golf and crossword puzzles, but the light of her life was her grandchildren, Jake and Jenna.

Falgout Funeral Home of Raceland is in charge of arrangements.