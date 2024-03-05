Louella D. Cotton

Louella D. Cotton, 79, A resident of Thibodaux and a native of West Virginia, passed away on  February 28, 2024.


 

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Larry J. Cotton; son, Ulbert Landry; daughter, Michelle Chauvin; brothers, Randal and Warren Dawson; sister, Audrey Kelly; grandchildren, Kassidi Dupre (Joseph), Konnori Battee, and Kevin Chauvin; great-grandchild, Kayleigh Dupre.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Pearl Dawson; brothers, Edward, and Coleman Dawson; sisters, Rosie,Wilda and Loretta Gay Dawson


 

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

